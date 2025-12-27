'New avenues of development, employment being created in state'

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that such fairs provide a platform for local products and offer a vibrant glimpse of folk culture.

He stated that all mementoes and gifts presented by the state government are now being prepared by women from local self-help groups, thereby strengthening rural livelihoods, a release said.



Under the Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar programme, he called for resolving public issues at the Nyaya Panchayat level. He urged citizens to actively participate in the initiative. He expressed gratitude to local residents, traders, farmers, and all those associated with the fair.

He reiterated the state government's commitment to advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's One District One Festival, Vocal for Local, and Made in India campaigns, the release said.



The Chief Minister said that new avenues for development and employment are being created in the state. Works are underway under the master plan at the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines, and projects such as ropeways and railway connectivity will give a fresh boost to tourism and the economy. He added that initiatives such as One District One Product, the House of Himalayas brand, the State Millet Mission, and the homestay scheme are promoting local products and tourism. At present, more than 800 homestays are operational, and Uttarakhand is rapidly emerging as a wedding destination.

