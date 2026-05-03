New Arunachal Niwas in Delhi to aid patients, students: CM Khandu

Itanagar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday said the newly inaugurated Arunachal Niwas in New Delhi will significantly benefit patients and students from the state by providing accessible accommodation and support facilities.
The chief minister made the remarks after inaugurating the newly constructed Arunachal Niwas at Dheerpur in New Delhi, terming it a major milestone in the state government's efforts to support citizens residing and travelling outside the state, an official statement said here.
Khandu said the facility includes dedicated provisions for patients seeking medical treatment in the national capital and, owing to its proximity to the North Campus area, would serve as a convenient and safe stay option for students during university admission periods.
Reaffirming the government's focus on infrastructure development, he said a comprehensive review of newly created districts such as Pakke-Kessang, Kamle, Lepa-Rada and Shi-Yomi has been scheduled to assess infrastructure gaps and manpower requirements.
Similar reviews would also be carried out in older districts to ensure balanced development, he added.
The chief minister also acknowledged the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre in strengthening infrastructure in the state, noting that Arunachal Pradesh has received around Rs 4,900 crore under the 15th Finance Commission to bridge critical gaps and accelerate development.
Emphasising sustainability, Khandu advised exploring avenues for revenue generation to ensure the long-term viability of such facilities.
With the addition of the Dheerpur facility, the Arunachal Pradesh government now has its fourth property in the national capital, part of a broader effort over the past decade to establish support infrastructure outside the state.
Similar establishments have been set up in cities such as Guwahati, Tezpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Bodh Gaya, Bengaluru and Mumbai.
Spread over 2,600 square metres with a built-up area of 7,198 square metres, the G-plus-eight building houses eight dormitories with six beds each, 18 double-bedded rooms, 35 twin-bedded rooms, six specially designed rooms for persons with disabilities, a staff dormitory, office space, a medical room and a dining hall, officials said.
It also provides parking facilities across basement, ground and first floors.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia, legislators, senior officials and people from the state residing in Delhi.
The Arunachal Niwas at Dheerpur is aimed at enhancing accessibility and support for people of the state staying or travelling outside Arunachal Pradesh.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.