New airlines that got green signal from Centre will struggle to offer competition, say experts

A representative of the other leading pilot association, Airline Pilot Association of India, told TNIE, “Where are the big aircraft for these airlines to start their operations? IndiGo presently has 434 aircraft and it took them two decades to reach this position. The new airlines need to lease A320 aircraft only from them. Orders placed at Boeing by Air India for the 737s are getting delayed. It will take the new airlines at least two decades to reach the position of these airlines.” Spicejet and Akasa Air have been around for some time but they have between 20 and 30 aircraft each and cannot match up to the airlines yet, he added.

Captain G R Gopinath, who pioneered the low-cost airline concept in the country through his Air Deccan, said, “Permitting new airlines to operate is good for the country as the industry will become more vibrant. The public stand to benefit as the prices will be kept under check. Airlines will become more effective and service-minded. It is good that the government is doing it and it will benefit all.”