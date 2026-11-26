Sona Star Innovation has launched SOBO Pal L1 (Sona Body Tech: Play and Learn), an interactive 3D learning platform designed to teach human anatomy to students from Class IV to Class VII. Aligned with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum, the platform uses 3D models, games and assessments to help students understand the body's major systems.
The platform allows students to navigate a 3D model of the human body, select individual parts to read or listen to descriptions, and access related facts. Its two built-in games, System Builder and Organ Blaster, offer practice activities, while assessments allow students to answer questions directly on the model. Content becomes progressively more detailed across three levels: Explorer, Investigator and Expert.
Teachers can create virtual classes that students join using a unique code. They can also assign tasks, conduct assessments, control access to answer reviews and monitor individual progress.
The platform was unveiled at an interschool quiz competition organised by Sona Valliappa Public School at the Sona campus in Salem on November 25. The event brought together 500 students from 25 schools across the Kongu region.
SOBO Pal was envisioned by Thyagu Valliappa, Vice Chairman of Sona Valliappa Group, and developed by the Sona Star Innovation team under the mentorship of Rabindra Sah. Technical Lead Rajkumar V demonstrated its student and teacher interfaces at the launch.
The platform is expected to go live for schools shortly. Customised versions for ICSE, SSLC, IB and IGCSE curricula are also planned, alongside versions for higher medical courses, including AYUSH, MBBS, Nursing and Paramedical programmes.
The event also featured a platformer video game developed by the Game On Club at Sona Group of Institutions. Students participated in a contest to name the game, with the four finalists receiving cash prizes ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000.