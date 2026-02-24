Nepal Election Commission issues warning over use of children in polls

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 24 (ANI): The Election Commission of Nepal has issued a stern warning to political parties and candidates against involving children in election campaigns, stating that such actions violate both the election code of conduct and existing child protection laws.

In a recent statement, the commission reminded stakeholders that the use of minors in rallies, door-to-door canvassing, publicity events or any other form of electoral promotion is strictly prohibited. EC Officials said they have received reports of children being mobilised during campaign activities in various districts, prompting closer monitoring and possible action against violators, reported The Kathmandu Post.

According to the commission, the election code of conduct clearly bars candidates and political parties from engaging school students or minors for campaign purposes. It has cautioned that those found breaching the rules could face serious consequences, including fines and even disqualification.

According to Section 13, Subsection (1), Clause (A) of the Election Code of Conduct, 2082 BS, "Children should not be used or made to participate in election campaigns, public meetings, or processions."

The commission cited a recent case involving Ashika Tamang, a candidate of the Rastriya Swatantra Party from Dhading-1.

Ashika Tamang, a Rastriya Swatantra Party candidate, was first asked to furnish clarification for conducting an election campaign in a school. Ten days later, she was allegedly was found using school children in campaigning. And the commission sought another clarification. Her justifications on both occasions are not satisfactory, as per the commission's report.

She has been asked to clarify again, as reported by The Kathmandu Post.

The code of conduct prescribes a fine of up to Rs 100,000 or the cancellation of candidacies if candidates are found to have violated it. In addition, the commission can even bar them from contesting elections for up to six years. Along with election laws, other laws are in place to hold accountable those who do not adhere to election norms. For instance, the Children's Act completely bans the use of children in the polls. Section 66 of the Act has categorised it as an offence against children.

Officials at the commission underscored that schools and educational institutions must remain politically neutral spaces, especially during election periods. They said mobilising students not only disrupts the academic environment but also exposes minors to partisan politics, which can have long-term implications for their well-being.

The commission has urged political parties to sensitise their local committees and campaign teams about the legal provisions. It has also called on school administrations, parents and civil society organisations to report any instances where children are used in election-related activities.

With election activities intensifying across the country, the commission said it will step up monitoring mechanisms and take prompt action against those defying the code. "The protection of children and the integrity of the electoral process are non-negotiable," an official said, reiterating that strict enforcement will continue in the run-up to polling day.

(ANI)