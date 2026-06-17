Nepal's monastic school gets dormitory through Indian funding

Kathmandu: India has funded the construction of a new double-storey dormitory for a Nepalese monastic school known for its teachings on Buddhist philosophy, according to an official statement.
Indian ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava and a local Municipality chairman Tashi Nharbu Gurung jointly inaugurated the dormitory building for Lowo Nyiphung Namdrol Norbuling Monastic School in Lomanthang Rural Municipality of Gandaki province on Monday.
The Norbuling Monastic School has played a vital role in preserving the local cultural heritage, the Indian Embassy here said in a press release.
The construction of the double-storeyed dormitory building was undertaken as a high-impact community development project and consists of four blocks and allied facilities, it said.
Gurung expressed gratitude for the developmental support provided by the government of India.
Besides teaching Buddhist philosophy, the school offers a standard curriculum in accordance with the Nepal government's education system.
Ambassador Srivastava reaffirmed that India remains fully dedicated to partnering with Nepal's government and people to drive mutual growth and prosperity.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.