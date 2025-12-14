Nepal PM Karki expands Cabinet to 14, inducting four new ministers ahead of March 5 elections

Kathmandu: The Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government, Sushila Karki, on Friday expanded her Cabinet, inducting four new ministers into her government tasked with holding the House of Representatives elections on March 5.



According to the Kathmandu Post, Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Kumar Ingnam, Rajendra Singh Bhandari, Madhav Prasad Chaulagain and Shraddha Shrestha at the Office of the President in the presence of the prime minister.



Ingnam has been appointed Nepal's Minister of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation, while Bhandari will lead Nepal's Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security. Chaulagain has taken charge of Nepal's Ministry of Forests and Environment, and Shrestha has been assigned Nepal's Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, as reported by the Kathmandu Post.