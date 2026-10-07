Nepal minister urges a public university to lead education reforms

Kathmandu: Nepal's Education Minister Sasmit Pokharel on Wednesday urged a public university to take the lead in addressing educational challenges in the country's southern Madhesh Province through research, innovation and policy reforms.
Pokharel made these remarks while addressing its 11th senate meeting of the Rajrishi Janak University in Dhanusha district.
The Senate meeting is the assembly of the university's highest decision-making authority responsible for setting policies, approving budgets, and approving academic programmes.
The minister, who is also the pro-chancellor of the institution, said the university should be developed as a centre of academic development in the province.
Pokharel said the university should conduct research to identify major problems facing the education sector in Madhesh province and propose policy solutions.
"There should be a difference between the roles of schools and universities. Universities should rise above and focus on research, knowledge creation and policy reform," he said.
Pokharel also stressed that the university should develop its own distinct academic identity rather than merely replicate programmes offered by other universities.
Given its association with the historic Mithila civilisation, the university should prioritise research and studies on Mithila art, culture, philosophy and civilisation, he said.
"Rajarshi Janak University should do something new and demonstrate it. It should create an environment capable of attracting students from India and other countries through studies and research focused on Mithila civilisation," he said.
The minister also called for greater access to higher education in Madhesh and an increased focus on technical, vocational and employment-oriented courses.
The university should develop curricula and academic programmes based on local needs and potential, while producing skilled human resources capable of meeting the province's requirements, he added.
Pokharel assured the university of the government's support in its efforts to improve the quality of education.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.