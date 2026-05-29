Nepal honours Everest climbers, calls for preservation of Himalayas

The Sherpa community of Nepal is mainly dependent on mountaineering and expeditions. They've been assigned to fix the ropes to the summit, which officially opens the summit window to the climbing enthusiasts.

Being stronger in high altitude, Sherpas are well-suited for alpine-style expeditions in the Himalayas. Climbers mainly need them to carry the oxygen, the gear, and as a safety on the summit path. They are highly recognised as elite mountaineers and experts in high-altitude adventures.

As the Sherpas have been helping and setting out records, there is a renewed call for protection of the Himalayas, which is the main source of income for cash-strapped Nepal, as well as the backbone of mountaineers.

"The Sagarmatha (Everest) and other mountains are in danger due to the rise in global temperature. The glaciers are slowly melting; those aboriginals of the high Himalayas are at risk. Not only them the entire population of earth living in the coastal areas are sinking, and water resources are also drying up. The Himalayas are the world's major source of water; provides drinking water for the world population," Khadak Raj Paudel (Ganess), the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation said.

Recent research has also found that Mount Everest's glaciers have lost 2,000 years of ice in just the past 30 years.

The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), working in the field of Mountain and ecological conservation, has been called on to work on the aspect of climate change.