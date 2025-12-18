Nepal: Former PM KP Oli wins third consecutive term as party chairman

As many as 11 candidates have been elected unopposed while the candidacies of two were scrapped for having violated party norms. Their nomination was unanimous. The UML delegates will elect 301 central committee members from different groups, geographies and clusters.

Former Nepali Prime Minister and incumbent party chair, KP Sharma Oli, who is seeking a third constitutive term, is challenged by Ishwar Pokhrel. Oli's loyalist Shankar Pokharel is contesting the post of general secretary for a second term and is challenged by Surendra Pandey. Both Oli and Pokhrel have their respective panels of candidates for all posts.



Oli's rival, Ishwar, is backed by former President Bidya Devi Bhandari who is very influential in the party, with strongholds in Koshi, Bagmati and Sudurpaschim provinces, according to UML leaders. In the post of general secretary too, Pandey is a strong contender.



Some senior leaders close to Oli revolted and later moved to the Pokhrel camp. That is why we expect a mixed result in office bearer positions as well as in the central committee. Oli's popularity took a hit after he led the UML-Congress government for more than a year since July last year. The September Gen Z movement ousted him from state power three months ago.

