Three-storey Nepal school housing 1,600 children washed away in Trishuli flash floods

"There used to be a school here. In front of it was a temple, a Ram Mandir. And this was an entire marketplace. The area where the water is flowing now, that empty space in the middle, is where a three-storey school once stood. 1,600 children were studying there. On the day this happened, the teachers managed to evacuate all the children and save them. Now, there isn't even a trace of the school left. No trace. Everything was swept away. There was also a temple, a Ram Mandir. You can see some buildings further over there; the lower floors are slightly visible. But on this side, nothing remains. There was a whole temple here, an entire market. Many people died here. We don't have the exact numbers yet, but it was a lot. Yes, everything is gone here," Kumar said.