As floodwaters rise, Nepal teacher steps up to rescue over 1,600 students

Kathmandu: The catastrophic flash floods in Nepal have washed away schools and caused massive destruction in the region, even as rescue and relief efforts continue.

In a school in Trishuli, over 1600 students' lives were threatened as the water level rose. However, a teacher, with his presence of mind, risked his life to rescue the children and evacuated all of them in what was no other than a race against time.

Following his heroic efforts, while the students were saved, the floodwater engulfed the school building.

Speaking with ANI, a local resident named Surendar Kumar described how the children's lives were saved and how the school, which once shaped students' dreams, was now covered in rubble and mud.

Narrating the incident, Kumar said, "There used to be a three-storey building here--a school. There was a temple right in front of it--a Ram temple. And this whole area was a market. In that open space in the middle--that's where the three-storey school stood. 1600 students studied there. And on the very day this happened, the teachers evacuated all the children and got them to safety. There's absolutely no sign of the school anymore; it was completely swept away. And there was a Ram temple too... Many people died here... There is no information yet on exactly how many, but the toll was high. So, everything here is gone."

Meanwhile, a specialised tunnel search and rescue team from India carried out joint operations with the Nepali Army at hydropower tunnel sites in the Chilime and Langtang areas today.

Highlighting the ongoing relief efforts, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava wrote in a post on X, "A specialised team from India for Tunnel Search & Rescue operation worked with the Nepali Army's team at hydropower tunnel sites in the Chilime and Langtang area today. The team will continue to conduct search and rescue operations in close coordination with the Nepali Army ."