Nepal: Eight community projects to be implemented with Indian assistance

The Embassy of India in Nepal and various Nepali government bodies on Tuesday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for eight community development projects across the education, health and agriculture sectors, with funding support from India.

The projects will be implemented under India's grant assistance to Nepal, with the agreements providing for development initiatives at the community level.

The projects form part of India's ongoing development partnership with Nepal, which includes assistance for infrastructure, education, health and other sectors. India has previously supported community-level projects in Nepal, including school and campus infrastructure, health facilities and roads.

The latest agreements were signed in Kathmandu between representatives of the Embassy of India and the concerned Nepali government agencies.

The projects cover three areas:

Education

Health

Agriculture

Details of the individual eight projects, including their locations and project-wise funding, were not specified in the announcement.

India's development assistance to Nepal includes both large infrastructure projects and smaller community-focused initiatives. The Embassy has previously reported assistance for hundreds of school and campus projects and health-related projects across Nepal.

The latest MoUs will now facilitate the execution of the eight projects under Indian grant assistance.