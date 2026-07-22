Nepal debates students' right to keep long hair as schools resist new law

New Delhi: Nepal is witnessing a debate over students’ personal freedoms after the government introduced regulations barring schools from forcing students to cut or regulate their hair, a move that has sparked discussions on discipline, individual rights and state intervention in education, according to a media report.
Nepal has recently taken steps in asserting students’ personal freedoms by introducing regulations that prohibit schools from forcibly regulating students’ hair, reported The Kathmandu Post on Tuesday. This legislative shift comes after a sustained student-led campaign and broader civic engagement on the issue.
While it signals a move toward recognising the individual rights of students, the implementation and broader societal response raised debates on discipline, parental authority, and the role of the state in educational institutions.
Nepal schools have maintained stringent rules over students’ appearance. Uniformity, professionalism, and a strict code of conduct often manifested through hair checks, sanctions, and even public embarrassment for nonconformity.
Sambriddha Karki, a grade 11 student in Kathmandu, talked about the repeated inspections and punishments he endured under his school's hair policy. Such measures, justified by administrators as promoting a “professional look”, were experienced by students reportedly as intrusive and psychologically taxing.
Karki’s accounts highlighted the tension between institutional enforcement and the autonomy of individuals under a framework of supposed academic discipline. The policy change is reportedly a result of online initiatives like SpeakUp Nepal, which platforms local grievances and, upon garnering sufficient public support, forwards them to relevant government authorities.
Karki’s petition, backed by 250 signatures within its first month, reflects the power of civic mobilisation to effect policy changes even against long-standing institutional norms. Over 19 months, the petition traversed multiple educational oversight bodies before influencing the Ministry of Education to codify protections against forced haircuts.
The legislation explicitly prohibits coercive interventions regarding haircuts, personal appearance, and grooming, framing students’ bodies and expressions as individual domains rather than institutional possessions. However, compliance remains inconsistent. Many schools in Kathmandu and surrounding regions continue the traditional practice, reporting a lag in adherence, said the report.
Students like Ariana (a pseudonym), observing nuanced school expectations around makeup, hair tying, and “mehendi”, suggest the amendment addresses part of broader issues of gendered expectations and differential freedoms within educational contexts. Such persistence underscores that policy changes alone are insufficient without corresponding cultural and procedural adaptations within schools. Resistance from certain educational stakeholders is apparent.
The report quoted Navraj Bhatta, representing a coalition of private schools, contending that hair, attire, and grooming standards should be negotiated between schools and parents rather than legislated by the state. He said the platform’s official position, clarified at a recent press conference with three other umbrella organisations representing Nepal's private education sector, is that the government overstepped.
“It’s not right for the government to interfere in this matter,” he said, arguing that such statutory interventions risk encouraging defiance rather than reinforcing discipline.
School administrators like Kalpana Oli Sitaula of Pathibhara Academy stressed transitional challenges, noting that teachers and students alike need time to adjust to a regulatory environment that privileges personal freedom over uniform conformity. Such responses illustrate a fundamental debate over the balance between safeguarding children's rights and maintaining institutional order.
Nepal’s education ministry, according to the report, maintains that the change is neither optional nor temporary. From a governance perspective, enforcement mechanisms have been outlined by the Ministry of Education. Violations of the newly codified provisions carry legal consequences, enforceable through court systems or administrative action, with local governments tasked with oversight.
Monitoring will largely sit with local governments, added the report quoting an official, much as Kathmandu Metropolitan City already runs a dedicated helpline, and that no grace period had been built in for schools to adjust.
However, child rights activists caution that the amendment, as a Cabinet-approved regulation rather than an Act of Parliament, may carry limitations in legal strength, emphasising that awareness and cultural acceptance among students, teachers, and parents are critical for substantive change, the report added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.