Nepal announces two-day weekend for offices, schools amid oil supply disruption

Kathmandu: Citing ongoing disruptions in petroleum supplies due to the conflict in West Asia, the Nepali government has decided to implement a two-day weekend for government offices and educational institutions.

Under the new arrangement, public holidays will now be observed on Saturdays and Sundays for government offices and educational institutions. Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Youth and Sports, and government spokesperson Sasmit Pokharel said that a Cabinet meeting on Sunday took the decision, considering disruptions in global oil supply that have affected the global economy, particularly in Asian countries.