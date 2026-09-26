NEP puts critical thinking, creativity at heart of education: Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru: Union Education Minister, Pralhad Joshi, on Friday said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 places critical thinking, creativity, experimental learning and problem-solving at the centre of education, while highlighting initiatives aimed at encouraging innovation among students from an early age.

Speaking at the Seva First Innovation Challenge at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, Joshi said the objective of the education policy was not merely to prepare students for jobs but to encourage them to think critically, experiment, innovate and find solutions to real-world problems.

Referring to Karnataka, Joshi alleged that the state government had discontinued the implementation of NEP 2020. Karnataka had earlier initiated NEP implementation, but the Congress government subsequently decided to move away from the policy and work towards a State Education Policy to suit regional realities.