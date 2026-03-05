‘NEP not suited for public institutions’: Minister M C Sudhakar

CHENNAI: Karnataka’s Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar on Tuesday highlighted the practical problems of implementing National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, especially in regard to multidisciplinary learning, multiple entry-exit options and other structural flexibility.

In conversation with Sunaina Singh, former vice chancellor of Nalanda University on the theme, ‘The New Curriculum: Reimagining Education’, Sudhakar pointed out that Karnataka was the first state in the country to implement NEP 2020.