NEP language policy puts foreign language teaching under strain in Delhi schools

Echoing similar concerns, a teacher from Kendriya Vidyalaya, requesting anonymity, said, “Teachers teaching German in KVs may have permanent jobs, but they are still worried because schools may now ask them to take up other subjects or additional responsibilities.”

Impact varies across boards

With the renewed push by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the three-language formula, foreign languages are slipping out of classrooms and, for many, out of reach.

However, a Spanish teacher at an Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) school in Delhi said there has been no impact on ICSE schools so far, and they continue to offer foreign languages.

What do educationists say

Educationist Meeta Sen Gupta said foreign language teachers often resist reassignment and may operate independently. She noted that their market—within schools or outside—will shrink, though some foreign languages will stay in demand for business reasons, as economic incentives drive parental choices.

She added that inequality between schools is not yet evident, as there is limited scope within timetables for additional or informal teaching. Instead, she said, the demand may shift to after-school student clubs paid for separately, where teachers find employment, schools benefit from infrastructure use, and students pursue extracurricular learning. Such models, she pointed out, could also be hybrid or online, operating independently of schools and reflecting actual demand for languages without visibly creating inequality at the school level.

Ameeta Mulla Wattal, educationist and former chairperson of the National Progressive Schools’ Conference, said, “A sharp decline in student uptake for foreign languages like German, Spanish, or French could certainly create uncertainty for teachers in these domains. However, job losses need not be inevitable—much depends on how thoughtfully schools and systems respond.

Schools, especially those operating under tight budgets, may find it difficult to sustain full-time foreign language positions if enrolment drops significantly. In such cases, there is a real risk of reduced teaching loads, contractual roles or consolidation of departments.

“At a system level, however, not all schools are equally equipped to absorb this transition. Government and budget schools may lack both the flexibility and resources to redeploy staff creatively, making certain roles vulnerable. If the policy inadvertently sidelines foreign languages, it risks narrowing a child’s global outlook at a time when international engagement is critical. Languages are not merely subjects—they are bridges to culture and opportunity,” she added.

Private vs govt schools

While private schools are beginning to phase out foreign language offerings in response to the mandate, government schools face a different set of constraints. Many are still struggling to meet existing language requirements and lack the resources to expand offerings.

Former Delhi government education adviser Shailendra Sharma called the three-language formula “impractical.” He said, “With technology, it may be possible. But with human teachers, where will you find good resources in such large numbers? Strengthening even two languages is a challenge in most government and many private schools. Introducing a foreign language and ensuring proficiency is a huge expectation.”

Speaking about government schools where only selected institutions had introduced foreign languages such as Spanish and German in 2023, a school principal said, “Since most schools, including ours, do not offer any foreign language, it doesn’t affect us.

We have only Hindi, Sanskrit and English. In Classes IX and X, when students choose languages, some opt for English, but a majority fail. They then cannot continue with English in Class XI and end up taking Hindi. As for Sanskrit, we do not have enough PGT teachers.”

What happens after school?

Professors from foreign language departments in Central universities say the ripple effects could extend beyond schools to higher education and employment.

Vijaya Venkataraman, Head of the Department of Germanic and Romance Studies at the Arts Faculty, University of Delhi (DU), said, “The NEP structure differs for publicly funded and private universities. If this continues, universities like Jamia, DU or Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) may not be able to sustain these courses.

If languages are not taught at the school level, job opportunities will shrink, and students will have little incentive to study them. They may instead turn to private universities. So far, Spanish, German and French have been popular, with steady demand for teachers, but the new policy could make this difficult.”

She added that apart from careers in travel agencies and translation, school teaching has been a key avenue for students of these languages and that the three-language formula could ultimately lead to job losses. She also pointed to growing anxiety among teachers, with many expressing concern over their future, and described the situation as one that risks limiting horizons and reducing choice.

English as a foreign language

Similarly, Parnal Chirmuley, an associate professor at the Centre of German Studies, School of Language, JNU, said, “The biggest question is why schools are being made to consider English as a foreign language. This could be problematic because students would not drop English to opt for another foreign language.

In effect, the three-language formula may end up mandating Hindi and Sanskrit in the north if English is treated as the first language. Also, the Hindi taught in schools often carries a political agenda. Technically, with this system, none of the languages may be learnt deeply enough to build strong reading and analytical skills. Four years is too short a period to master a new language.”

What do parents say?

A concerned parent, Nida Khan, said the three-language policy under the NEP may indirectly push parents to prioritise English as the main foreign language, given its importance for jobs, higher education and everyday use. This, she said, could lead to the neglect of languages such as Spanish and German if schools discontinue them due to low demand. She also flagged concerns about increased academic pressure and reduced flexibility for students and parents, adding that, in the long run, the policy may limit global exposure beyond English.

Another parent, Amita Singh, said, “As a mother of two teenagers, I worry this could overburden students who are already stretched. In non-Hindi regions especially, adding another Indian language may feel forced rather than meaningful. At the same time, English remains the primary global language for higher education and careers, so diluting focus on it could put students at a disadvantage. I’m also concerned that this may widen gaps—elite schools may still find ways to offer foreign languages, while others may not. And if demand for languages like French or German drops, many teachers could be left without clear options.”