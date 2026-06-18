NEP language policy leaves foreign language teachers without jobs as schools drop courses

NEW DELHI: As schools prepare to reopen on July 1, hundreds of foreign language teachers find themselves locked out of the profession they built their lives around, as institutions rush to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) and the three-language formula.
With jobs lost, protests underway, and a Supreme Court petition pending, the teachers believe a policy meant to expand learning choices has instead triggered a livelihood crisis for them and uncertainty for students.
Protests have begun online and outside CBSE offices, teachers’ bodies have been formed and affected educators are pinning their hopes on a petition pending before the SC. The hearing is expected on July 13.
Across cities, schools have either discontinued foreign language programmes or drastically reduced them, particularly French. Most schools are now allowing only Sanskrit in place of foreign languages. Verification with nearly a dozen schools in Delhi suggests that many have already phased out foreign language options.
Bal Bhawan Public School in Mayur Vihar Phase II discontinued foreign language courses three years ago. Principal Vividh Gupta said, “We stopped the foreign language courses three years ago when we had got to know that it (NEP) would be implemented in 2026.”
Schools like DPS, Summer Fields, Tagore International, Modern School, Amity, GD Goenka and Apeejay, among others, have discontinued foreign languages, and parents have been told that Sanskrit is mandatory. Principals of some schools said they have not completely discontinued foreign languages but have retained them for students opting for them as work-experience activities.
Students keen on less popular Indian languages, but left in the lurch now
One foreign language teacher in Delhi who recently lost her job said, “We need to advocate for what our students deserve: foreign language learning. Our youth cannot afford to lose global job opportunities. We are fewer in number, so our concerns may not be noticed, but the impact on students will be significant.”
Many educators are reluctant to be identified publicly, hoping policy changes may still offer relief. A senior Spanish teacher at a private school in Delhi claimed, “Most probably the CBSE may roll back the foreign language rules for Class 9.”
One teacher described the situation as unprecedented. “This NEP policy has turned someone’s lifelong experience and education into a mockery. Never in my life have I seen 89 applications for a single French teaching post. Whoever is left, please apply. I don’t even want to remain in the education sector now. The workload in private schools, the pay, and now the uncertainty have become a mockery.”
A French teacher with nine years of experience also lost his position after his school discontinued French classes. “Teaching French has been my profession, my identity and my livelihood,” he said.
“My wife has been teaching French for 14 years. Now her position is also under question. We welcomed the three-language policy believing students would have freedom of choice. But choice is meaningful only when multiple options exist.”
In Bengaluru, French teacher Sri Gowri said her school removed French from Classes 6 to 9 after years of offering it from Class 3 onwards. “Very sad situation, they asked me to take other subjects. I didn’t agree. Now I am on notice period.”
The anxiety extends beyond teachers. Parents say the sudden withdrawal of language options is limiting future opportunities.
One parent whose children study at Tagore International School in Delhi said, “The school has not only removed the foreign language option but has removed Urdu as well. My daughter studied Urdu for three years at the school and, all of a sudden, it was removed.
We approached the school and requested the administration to continue the language. We were even willing to arrange a teacher ourselves, provided the school gave permission for the language to be taught, but they refused. The new policies under the NEP are apparently putting undue stress on parents as well.”
This story is reported by Ifrah Mufti