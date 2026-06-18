NEP language policy leaves foreign language teachers without jobs as schools drop courses

NEW DELHI: As schools prepare to reopen on July 1, hundreds of foreign language teachers find themselves locked out of the profession they built their lives around, as institutions rush to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) and the three-language formula.

With jobs lost, protests underway, and a Supreme Court petition pending, the teachers believe a policy meant to expand learning choices has instead triggered a livelihood crisis for them and uncertainty for students.

Protests have begun online and outside CBSE offices, teachers’ bodies have been formed and affected educators are pinning their hopes on a petition pending before the SC. The hearing is expected on July 13.