NEP is ‘No Education Policy’, says Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh

Chennai: Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has outlined Tamil Nadu’s position on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, stating that the state government has significant concerns regarding its potential impact on students, particularly at the elementary level.
In an interaction, the minister said the state has consistently opposed certain aspects of the NEP, arguing that some provisions could increase academic pressure and potentially lead to higher dropout rates.
He pointed to proposals around assessment and progression in early classes, suggesting that requiring students to repeat grades until they clear exams may create fear and hesitation among young learners.
According to the minister, Tamil Nadu has focused on reducing dropout rates over the years, claiming that dropout levels at the elementary stage have been brought down significantly.
He said policies that may reverse this trend are a cause for concern.
On the issue of language policy, the minister reiterated the state’s opposition to the three-language formula under the NEP. The minister said that Tamil Nadu supports linguistic diversity but does not favour what it views as imposition, adding that students should have the freedom to learn languages without additional academic burden.
He also cited concerns about student performance in other states where similar policies have been implemented.
He also emphasised that the state’s education approach prioritises access & inclusivity and highlighted initiatives such as free breakfast schemes, provision of uniforms and learning materials, and targeted programmes to identify and support slow learners.
He also referred to state-led initiatives aimed at improving learning outcomes and employability, including skill development programmes and technology integration in classrooms. Schemes such as after-school learning support and career guidance initiatives are part of broader efforts to strengthen the education system.
Reflecting on developments since 2021, the minister said the state has introduced multiple schemes addressing both academic and extracurricular aspects of education. He noted improvements in pass percentages in board examinations and a gradual decline in dropout rates at higher levels.
Infrastructure development has also been a focus, with the construction of new classrooms and the expansion of laboratory and sanitation facilities. The state has introduced STEM-focused initiatives to promote experiential learning, enabling students to understand scientific concepts through practical application.
In terms of rural education, the minister said efforts have been made to bridge the digital divide by providing smart boards and high-tech labs across thousands of schools. He added that the aim is to ensure that students in rural areas have access to the same technological resources as those in urban centres.
Overall, the minister said Tamil Nadu’s education model is focused on building long-term human capability, with an emphasis on preparing students for future challenges while maintaining equitable access to education.