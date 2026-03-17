NEP is ‘No Education Policy’, says Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh

Chennai: Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has outlined Tamil Nadu’s position on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, stating that the state government has significant concerns regarding its potential impact on students, particularly at the elementary level.

In an interaction, the minister said the state has consistently opposed certain aspects of the NEP, arguing that some provisions could increase academic pressure and potentially lead to higher dropout rates.

He pointed to proposals around assessment and progression in early classes, suggesting that requiring students to repeat grades until they clear exams may create fear and hesitation among young learners.