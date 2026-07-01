"NEP has started creating positive impact among students": Edu min Pradhan

Vizianagaram: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that the National Education Policy (NEP) has started creating a positive impact among students.

He also lauded the Andhra Pradesh government's efforts to strengthen public education and encourage students to return to government schools during his visit to the PM SHRI AP Model School in Bhogapuram, Vizianagaram district.



Speaking to ANI in Bhogapuram, the Education Minister said, "Today, I came to visit this great school, AP Model School. I was accompanied by my dear friend, the Minister, Nara Lokesh. I congratulate the Andhra Pradesh Government, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and especially our young and dynamic Education Minister, Nara Lokesh. Recently, through the focused initiatives of the Education Department, students from private schools have started returning to government schools. This is the very motto of our National Education Policy (NEP). Government schools should be more empowered."



"Fortunately, this is a PM SHRI school, and the PM SHRI initiative is a very successful model envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to foster a scientific temper and ensure the holistic, multi-dimensional development of students...The NEP has started creating a positive impact among students. Andhra Pradesh is doing well, and based on my experience here today, we will plan something even more innovative in the future...Overall, they are promoting multi-level, multi-dimensional personality development, and they are doing an excellent job in this regard. Andhra Pradesh is performing well in both school education and higher education," he further added.



Pradhan said that PM SHRI Schools would emerge as exemplar institutions for states across the country.



He asserted that strengthening school education must remain India's highest priority if the country is to achieve its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.



"The National Education Policy recommends embedding technology extensively into the learning process, and this is a practical example of how that can be implemented effectively in classrooms," he said.



"PM SHRI schools are going to become exemplar schools for all the states. Around 15,000 schools are already functioning across different parts of the country, and many more schools are being envisioned by the respective state governments. If India is to become a developed nation by 2047, school education must remain our highest priority. Today, there is a strong consensus among society, state governments, and the Union Government that we must give the highest priority to strengthening school education," Pradhan further added.