NEP bringing transformation in India for students: Assam Guv

Guwahati: Assam Governor and Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, has said that the transformative reforms are underway in India's education sector, including the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and the entry of foreign universities into the country.

Addressing the third convocation ceremony of Rabindranath Tagore University at Hojai on Wednesday, the Governor described the occasion as a milestone marking both the culmination of years of hard work and the beginning of a new journey for the graduates.

Congratulating the students on their academic achievements, he also acknowledged the crucial role played by parents and teachers in shaping their success.

Focusing on the evolving education landscape, Governor Acharya said the reforms introduced under the NEP are aimed at making Indian education more holistic, skill-oriented and globally competitive.