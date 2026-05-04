NEP 2020 key to Viksit Odisha and Viksit Bharat goals: Governor

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Sunday described the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as a key driver for achieving the visions of Viksit Odisha by 2036 and Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Addressing the second and concluding day of the national-level workshop on implementation of NEP-2020 themed ‘Pragnya Prerana’ at Lok Seva Bhawan, the Governor said the policy provides a comprehensive roadmap to harness India’s demographic dividend and build a future-ready education system. He stressed that education remains the most powerful tool for nation-building, capable of driving economic growth, social progress and global leadership.