NEP 2020 implementation needs focused execution, says Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has called for focused execution and effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, stressing the need to translate the policy's objectives into educational outcomes. He made the remarks on Thursday while inaugurating a new academic building at the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA).
Joshi described NEP 2020 as a comprehensive education reform and emphasised the importance of moving beyond policy formulation towards implementation. He also highlighted the role of educational institutions in monitoring progress, identifying challenges and working with state governments to address gaps in implementation.
The minister underscored the need to shift from rote learning to conceptual understanding, a key objective of NEP 2020. The policy envisages a learning approach that encourages students to understand concepts, apply knowledge and develop critical thinking skills rather than depend primarily on memorisation.
During the event, Joshi launched the Indian Knowledge System Panchatantra Pariyojana, an initiative that seeks to incorporate traditional Indian knowledge into education through the animal fables of the Panchatantra. The project aims to develop leadership, critical thinking, moral values and responsible citizenship among young learners.
The initiative reflects the policy's emphasis on integrating Indian knowledge systems into educational curricula. Its implementation will involve translating these objectives into learning experiences that help students engage with traditional narratives and their underlying ideas.
Joshi also stressed the importance of strengthening institutional infrastructure, noting that adequate facilities are necessary for educational institutions to carry out their responsibilities effectively. NIEPA plays a role in educational planning and policy implementation, including monitoring the progress of NEP 2020 and identifying challenges that require attention.
The minister referred to government initiatives intended to expand access to higher education and digital learning. He cited the PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme, which facilitates access to education loans, and digital platforms such as SWAYAM and DIKSHA, which provide educational resources to learners.
SWAYAM offers online courses, while DIKSHA supports digital learning resources for school education. Such platforms can help extend access to educational content beyond conventional classrooms, although their effectiveness also depends on internet connectivity, access to suitable devices and learners' ability to use digital resources.
The minister's remarks come as NEP 2020 continues to guide reforms across school and higher education. The policy outlines changes in curriculum, teaching methods, assessment, vocational education and multidisciplinary learning.
Effective implementation requires coordination among the Centre, state governments and educational institutions, given the differences in infrastructure, resources and educational needs across regions.
The focus on implementation also brings attention to the need to assess how policy objectives translate into changes in classrooms and institutions. Monitoring progress, addressing local challenges and ensuring access to quality learning opportunities remain important aspects of carrying the policy forward.