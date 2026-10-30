NEP 2020 implementation needs focused execution, says Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has called for focused execution and effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, stressing the need to translate the policy's objectives into educational outcomes. He made the remarks on Thursday while inaugurating a new academic building at the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA).

Joshi described NEP 2020 as a comprehensive education reform and emphasised the importance of moving beyond policy formulation towards implementation. He also highlighted the role of educational institutions in monitoring progress, identifying challenges and working with state governments to address gaps in implementation.

The minister underscored the need to shift from rote learning to conceptual understanding, a key objective of NEP 2020. The policy envisages a learning approach that encourages students to understand concepts, apply knowledge and develop critical thinking skills rather than depend primarily on memorisation.