NEP 2020 driving significant changes in higher education: AP Governor

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer said that India’s higher education sector is undergoing a significant transformation following the implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP 2020), which outlines a long-term vision for reshaping the higher education landscape by 2040. Speaking at the Vice Chancellors’ Conference of state universities on Monday, he noted that Andhra Pradesh has steadily developed a broad and inclusive higher education network, with universities and colleges spread across the state, greatly improving access.

The report from Deccan Chronicle says that the Governor observed that the increased opportunities have enabled many students, particularly those from rural areas and first-generation learner backgrounds to pursue university education. He also described the rising participation of women in higher education as a positive and encouraging development. Highlighting key indicators, he noted that Andhra Pradesh has achieved a Gross Enrolment Ratio of 36.5, well above the national average of 28.4, and a Gender Parity Index of 0.93 reflecting near-equal participation of women.

Commending the state government, he added that the initiatives such as scholarships, fee reimbursement, and other welfare measures have played a crucial role in supporting students from disadvantaged sections and facilitating their entry into higher education. IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, Education Secretary Kona Sasidhar, AP State Council of Higher Education Chairman K. Madhu Murthy, vice chancellors of state universities, and other dignitaries attended the conference.