NEP 2020 drives reforms across school and higher education: Centre

New Delhi: Several transformative reforms have been introduced in school and higher education following the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Monday, August 10.

In school education, key initiatives include PM SHRI for upgrading schools, Samagra Shiksha for inclusive and equitable education, and NIPUN Bharat to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy by Grade 3. Vidya-Pravesh provides a three-month play-based school preparation module, while PM e-VIDYA supports digital, online and broadcast-based learning.