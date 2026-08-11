NEP 2020 drives reforms across school and higher education: Centre

New Delhi: Several transformative reforms have been introduced in school and higher education following the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Monday, August 10.
In school education, key initiatives include PM SHRI for upgrading schools, Samagra Shiksha for inclusive and equitable education, and NIPUN Bharat to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy by Grade 3. Vidya-Pravesh provides a three-month play-based school preparation module, while PM e-VIDYA supports digital, online and broadcast-based learning.
In higher education, reforms include the National Credit Framework, National Higher Education Qualification Framework, flexible undergraduate curricula and multiple entry and exit options.
The government has also promoted multidisciplinary institutions and allowed students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously. APAAR IDs are intended to track students’ academic journeys, while PM-Vidyalaxmi provides collateral-free and guarantor-free education loans to eligible students.
Digital platforms such as SWAYAM and e-PG Pathshala have expanded access to academic resources. Meanwhile, 126 HEIs offer 802 online programmes and 121 institutions provide 1,699 ODL programmes. SWAYAM Plus has also introduced over 500 industry-linked courses, with more than six lakh registrations.
This report is based on inputs from ANI, with additional reporting and background by the EdexLive Desk.