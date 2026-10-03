NEP 2020 brings meaningful changes in India’s education landscape

“One of NEP 2020’s most visible departures from the past is replacing the traditional 10+2 structure with the 5+3+3+4 curricular and pedagogical framework. The reform brings children aged three to eight into the foundational stage, giving early childhood care and education a much more central role. This represents more than an administrative restructuring. It recognises that the foundations of cognitive, linguistic and social development are laid well before a child enters conventional primary school,” the report stated.