Nellore centre empowers children with developmental disabilities

NELLORE: Life is often challenging for children living with autism and other developmental disabilities, but many in Nellore are learning to cope with courage and determination through the support of the MSR Spastic Centre. Run by the Indian Red Cross Society, Nellore District Branch, the centre has been serving children with developmental challenges for 25 years.
Operating from the Red Cross premises near the Madras bus stand, the centre provides care and training to help children lead more independent lives. Currently, about 220 children receive essential life skills training.
Seventeen staff members work closely with the children. The centre offers day-care services for conditions such as cerebral palsy, developmental delay, speech delay and behavioural issues. Therapies include physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, special education, sensory therapy and behavioural therapy. Speech programmes cover both verbal and non-verbal communication, while physiotherapy and occupational therapy improve mobility, coordination and daily functioning.
Children are also trained in practical skills such as dressing, social behaviour and interaction. “Parents who notice unusual behaviour, delayed milestones or any lag in their child’s growth are encouraged to approach the centre. Early intervention and timely support can play a crucial role in improving quality of life,” said M Uday Bhaskar, Principal of the centre.
All services are provided free of cost, including food, snacks and transportation, ensuring families face no financial burden. Parents say the centre has made a visible difference. B Kavitha of Golagamudi said her son showed significant improvement after joining. “He has improved within a few months. The faculty here is offering good treatment to the children,” she said.
For hundreds of families, the MSR Spastic Centre has become a place of hope, helping children overcome challenges and move toward brighter futures.
This story is reported by D Surendra Kumar of The New Indian Express.