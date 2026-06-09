Neglected school building highlights infrastructure gaps in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: For dozens of children in the Komira village of Ravikamatham mandal in Anakapalle, the start of the academic year has brought uncertainty rather than excitement.

With one school building declared unsafe and the remaining structure unable to accommodate all students, classes are being conducted in cramped spaces, forcing some children to attend lessons in a nearby temple.

Parents and students on Monday staged a protest at the Komira Swarna Panchayat office, urging the government to provide an immediate alternative facility and sanction funds for a new school building.

The Government Primary School has 68 students from Classes I to V, most of them belonging to SC, ST and BC communities. While the school has two buildings, one has fallen into a dilapidated condition. The roof leaks during rains, cracks have developed in the walls and portions of the slab are peeling off. Officials have reportedly declared the structure unsafe for use.

As a result, all five classes are being managed with limited space. Classes IV and V are conducted inside usable classroom, while Classes II and III are seated in the veranda. The Headmaster’s table and school materials share same space. Class I students are being taught in Rama temple as there is no room left in building.

The situation has become more challenging this year as enrolment has increased. The school had 49 students last academic year, but 24 new admissions have pushed the strength to nearly 70. Though an additional teacher has been deputed, the shortage of classrooms continues to affect learning.

Parents said the monsoon has intensified concerns as even the functioning school building suffers from damp walls and water seepage during heavy rains.

They urged the administration to allot government land and construct a temporary shed using CSR funds until a permanent building is sanctioned. Headmistress Rama Padmavathi said `11.24 lakh was sanctioned under Nadu-Nedu for toilet renovation and window replacement, but major infrastructure issues remain unresolved.

Meanwhile, Rolugunta MEO- 2 Jagga Rao said reports on dilapidated school buildings in Komira and villages, including Dibbalapalem, Addasaram, Gangavaram, M Pedapeta and Gurralabayalu, have been submitted to government for action. For the children of Komira, the demand is simple: a safe classroom where learning can continue without disruption.

This story has been written by Usha Peri.