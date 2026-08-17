NEET UG Veterinary Counselling 2026 begins tomorrow, check important dates

The Veterinary Council of India (VCI) will begin the NEET UG Veterinary Counselling 2026 process tomorrow for admission to the Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc. & A.H.) programme.

Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026 and meet the eligibility requirements can participate through the official VCI counselling portal, vci.admissions.nic.in. The VCI portal is the dedicated counselling platform for veterinary admissions and provides facilities for registration, choice filling, seat allotment and fee payment.

The counselling covers the 15% All India Quota seats in recognised veterinary colleges. The remaining 85% of seats are handled through the respective state counselling authorities.