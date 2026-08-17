NEET UG Veterinary Counselling 2026 begins tomorrow, check important dates

The Veterinary Council of India (VCI) will begin the NEET UG Veterinary Counselling 2026 process tomorrow for admission to the Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc. & A.H.) programme.
Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026 and meet the eligibility requirements can participate through the official VCI counselling portal, vci.admissions.nic.in. The VCI portal is the dedicated counselling platform for veterinary admissions and provides facilities for registration, choice filling, seat allotment and fee payment.
The counselling covers the 15% All India Quota seats in recognised veterinary colleges. The remaining 85% of seats are handled through the respective state counselling authorities.
VCI counselling 2026: What candidates need to know
The counselling process will involve:
Online registration and fee payment
Choice filling and locking
Seat allotment
Downloading the provisional allotment letter
Reporting to the allotted college
Seat allocation will take into account the candidate's NEET UG rank, choices filled, reservation category and availability of seats.
VCI's official portal also provides separate sections for the seat matrix, allotment results and vacant seats, along with instructions on registration, choice filling and reporting after allotment.
How many seats are covered?
The VCI counselling process is for the 15% All India Quota in B.V.Sc. & A.H. programmes. Careers360's current counselling information lists 734 seats under the VCI AIQ for 2026.
Candidates should note that participation in VCI counselling does not cover the state quota seats. Those seats are filled separately by the respective state authorities.
Three stages of counselling
The VCI counselling process is expected to be conducted in three stages: Round 1, Round 2 and a stray vacancy round.
The detailed dates for the individual rounds should be followed from the schedule published on the official VCI counselling portal. Candidates are required to complete registration and choice filling within the deadlines specified for each round.
Who can participate?
Candidates seeking admission through VCI counselling must have qualified NEET UG 2026 and meet the prescribed eligibility requirements for B.V.Sc. & AH admissions.
Candidates should keep their NEET details, Class 10 and Class 12 certificates, identification documents and applicable category certificates ready for the counselling process.
Candidates who receive a seat must complete the subsequent reporting and admission formalities within the specified deadline. Failure to report within the prescribed period can result in cancellation of the allotted seat.