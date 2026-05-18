NEET-UG should switch to CBT mode immediately: Plea in SC

Referring to the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3, the petition alleged that “guess papers” and leaked material were circulated on digital platforms, including WhatsApp and Telegram, before the examination. “The cancellation of a national examination affecting more than 22 lakh candidates itself demonstrates that the integrity of the examination process stood compromised and that the existing security architecture failed to preserve the confidentiality of examination material,” the plea stated.