NEET-UG row: SFI holds protests across Kerala

Kerala: The SFI, students' wing of the CPI(M), on Wednesday continued its protests across the state against the alleged paper leak of the NEET-UG examination and its cancellation.
Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) marched to government establishments, such as post offices, in various parts of the state, including Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod and Kollam, in protest against the paper leak and its cancellation.
They raised slogans against the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The protestors also took down the barriers set up by the police to block them at many places, leading to use of water cannons and lathi charge against them.
On Tuesday, SFI activists had barged into the office of the Principal Accountant General in Thiruvananthapuram and staged a protest against the alleged paper leak of the NEET-UG examination.
The NEET-UG 2026 examination was held on May 3 and reports of leak of its question paper have triggered investigations by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) and the CBI.
The NTA on Tuesday announced the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 and said the examination would be reconducted on dates to be announced later.
In a statement, the agency said the decision was taken with the approval of the Government of India to ensure transparency and preserve public trust in the national examination system.
Amidst the protests, CPI(M) leader A N Shamseer had on Tuesday requested Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take urgent measures for facilitating a swift and smooth conduct of the NEET-UG exam.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.