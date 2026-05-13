NEET-UG row: SFI holds protests across Kerala

Kerala: The SFI, students' wing of the CPI(M), on Wednesday continued its protests across the state against the alleged paper leak of the NEET-UG examination and its cancellation.

Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) marched to government establishments, such as post offices, in various parts of the state, including Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod and Kollam, in protest against the paper leak and its cancellation.