NEET UG Result 2026 Roll Number: Know how to check your scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET UG 2026 results on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards online using their login credentials.
Can You Check NEET UG 2026 Result Using Your Roll Number?
Yes. Candidates can access their NEET UG 2026 scorecard by entering their Roll Number, Date of Birth, and the Security Pin/Captcha on the official result portal, if the roll number login option is enabled by the NTA. Candidates should use the credentials specified on the result login page when the results are announced.
Steps to Check NEET UG Result 2026
Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the 'NEET UG 2026 Result' link on the homepage.
Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth, and the Security Pin/Captcha as required.
Click on Submit.
Your NEET UG 2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
Download and print the scorecard for future admission and counselling purposes.
Details Mentioned on the Scorecard
The NEET UG 2026 scorecard will include:
Candidate's name
Roll number
Application number
Subject-wise marks
Total score
Percentile
All India Rank (AIR)
Category rank
Qualifying status
NEET qualifying cutoff
Forgot Your Roll Number?
Candidates who have misplaced their roll number can retrieve it through the candidate login or recovery options available on the official NEET portal. They may be required to enter details such as their application number, registered email ID or mobile number, and date of birth for verification.
NEET UG 2026 Result Date
The NTA is expected to declare the NEET UG 2026 results by July 20, following the completion of the OMR challenge process and the release of the final answer key. Candidates are advised to check only the official NTA website for the latest updates and avoid relying on unofficial portals.
What Happens After the Result?
Candidates who qualify in NEET UG 2026 will become eligible to participate in:
All India Quota (AIQ) counselling conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
State counselling conducted by respective state authorities
Admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other undergraduate medical programmes based on their NEET rank and eligibility.