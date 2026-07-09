NEET UG Result 2026 LIVE: When will NEET scorecard be out?

The National Testing Agency is likely to release the NEET UG re-exam results 2026 anytime soon. It will also release the NEET OMR sheets and final answer keys on its official portal at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the NEET UG 2026 exam can download the NEET results 2026 with the candidate login credentials on the official website. One is required to use their application number and password to check NEET UG results 2026. Over 20 lakh candidates regisrered for the NEET UG 2026 exam. The NEET UG re-exam 2026 was conducted on June 21.
NEET UG scorecards are not mailed to the candidates. The results can be only accessed from the official website by providing the candidate login details.
Total Score = (Correct Answers × 4) – (Incorrect Answers × 1)
The NEET OMR sheet is the document comprising the responses marked by candidates during the NEET exam. The NEET final answer key contains the final corrected answers officially released by the NTA for all the questions asked in the NEET exam.
The official NEET portal is www.neet.nta.nic.in.
+4 for each correct response
-1 for every incorrect answer
0 for unattempted question
A senior official from the National Testing Agency has told ANI that NEET UG retest result 2026 will be released before July 20. An official confirmation and notice from the NTA is yet to be out.
The NTA has announced that a total of 10,28,223 candidates have updated and confirmed their bank accounts. The fee refunding process has begun. The Agency has decided to refund the exam fee paid by all candidates with regards to the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3.
Step 1: Go to the official NEET 2026 website at neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Locate the link "Final Opportunity to Confirm/Update Bank Account Details for NEET (UG) 2026 Fee Refund (Exam held on 03 May 2026)"
Step 3: Provide the NEET UG application number and password/date of birth
Step 4: Open the fee refund/bank details section
Step 5: provide your bank account details
Step 6: Verify the details carefully and submit the form
Step 7: Download and keep the confirmation page for future references
General: 720-150 marks
SC/ST/OBC: 149-115 marks
UR-PH: 149-130 marks
SC/ST/OBC-PH: 130-115 marks
The NTA has extended the NEET UG 2026 exam fee refund window. The official declaration states, "It is requested that students complete this exercise by 14 July 2026 (up to 11:50 P.M.) to enable NTA to complete the refund process without any delay."
Step 1: Go to the official website of NEET UG at https://neet.nta.nic.in/
Step 2: Locate the NEET UG scorecard link 2026 on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the link to land on the NEET result page
Step 4: Provide the login credentials such as NEET roll number and date of birth
Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields
Step 6: The NEET UG result 2026 will be displayed on the device screen
Step 7: Download the NEET UG result 2026 pdf
Step 8: Keep the hard copy of NEET UG scorecard 2026 for future reference
The National Testing Agency will be releasing the NEET final answer key 2026 along with the scorecard. However, the NTA may release NEET UG response sheet before releasing the answer keys.
The NTA has released the NEET UG provisional answer key 2026 on the official website on June 25. Candidates could challenge the provisional answer key till June 28.
The National Testing Agency has not released the NEET UG response sheet 2026 on the official website. Th official notice states, "The individual scanned OMR response sheets are not part of this stage, as OMR scanning is still in progress. Candidates will be given a separate opportunity to view their individual scanned OMR response sheets once scanning has been completed."
The National Testing Agency has not yet announced the NEET UG 2026 re-exam result release date . The unofficial sources claim that the NEET result will be out by July 20.
Candidates can download the NEET UG scorecard 2026 using their login credentials. They must use their NEET UG application number and password to check their scores.