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NEET UG Result 2026 LIVE: When will NEET scorecard be out?

The NTA will be declaring NEET UG 2025 results 2026 at the official portal at neet.nta.nic.in. Check the steps to download marksheet here
NEET UG Result 2026 LIVE: When will NEET scorecard be out?

The National Testing Agency is likely to release the NEET UG re-exam results 2026 anytime soon. It will also release the NEET OMR sheets and final answer keys on its official portal at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the NEET UG 2026 exam can download the NEET results 2026 with the candidate login credentials on the official website. One is required to use their application number and password to check NEET UG results 2026. Over 20 lakh candidates regisrered for the NEET UG 2026 exam. The NEET UG re-exam 2026 was conducted on June 21.

NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: No Marksheet hard copy provided

NEET UG scorecards are not mailed to the candidates. The results can be only accessed from the official website by providing the candidate login details. 

NEET Result Live 2026: How to calculate marks?

Total Score = (Correct Answers × 4) – (Incorrect Answers × 1)

NEET UG Result LIVE 2026: Difference between OMR response sheet and final answer key

The NEET OMR sheet is the document comprising the responses marked by candidates during the NEET exam. The NEET final answer key contains the final corrected answers officially released by the NTA for all the questions asked in the NEET exam.

NEET Result Live 2026: Portal details

The official NEET portal is www.neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Result 2026 LIVE: Marking scheme

+4 for each correct response

-1 for every incorrect answer

0 for unattempted question

NEET Result LIVE 2026: Results by July 20?

A senior official from the National Testing Agency has told ANI that NEET UG retest result 2026 will be released before July 20. An official confirmation and notice from the NTA is yet to be out.

NEET UG Result 2026 LIVE: 10.28 lakh + candidates apply for fee refund

The NTA has announced that a total of 10,28,223 candidates have updated and confirmed their bank accounts. The fee refunding process has begun. The Agency has decided to refund the exam fee paid by all candidates with regards to the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3.

NEET 2026 Results LIVE: Steps to apply for fee refund

Step 1: Go to the official NEET 2026 website at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Locate the link "Final Opportunity to Confirm/Update Bank Account Details for NEET (UG) 2026 Fee Refund (Exam held on 03 May 2026)"

Step 3: Provide the NEET UG application number and password/date of birth

Step 4: Open the fee refund/bank details section

Step 5: provide your bank account details

Step 6: Verify the details carefully and submit the form

Step 7: Download and keep the confirmation page for future references

NEET Result 2026 LIVE: Expected cutoff ranks

General: 720-150 marks

SC/ST/OBC: 149-115 marks

UR-PH: 149-130 marks

SC/ST/OBC-PH: 130-115 marks

NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: Exam fee refund deadline 

The NTA has extended the NEET UG 2026 exam fee refund window. The official declaration states, "It is requested that students complete this exercise by 14 July 2026 (up to 11:50 P.M.) to enable NTA to complete the refund process without any delay."

NEET UG Results 2026 LIVE: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of NEET UG at https://neet.nta.nic.in/

Step 2: Locate the NEET UG scorecard link 2026 on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link to land on the NEET result page

Step 4: Provide the login credentials such as NEET roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The NEET UG result 2026 will be displayed on the device screen

Step 7: Download the NEET UG result 2026 pdf

Step 8: Keep the hard copy of NEET UG scorecard 2026 for future reference

NEET UG Result 2026 LIVE: Final answer key date? 

The National Testing Agency will be releasing the NEET final answer key 2026 along with the scorecard. However, the NTA may release NEET UG response sheet before releasing the answer keys.

NEET Result 2026: Preliminary answer key out

The NTA has released the NEET UG provisional answer key 2026 on the official website on June 25. Candidates could challenge the provisional answer key till June 28.

NEET UG Result 2026 LIVE: NEET UG response sheet out?  

The National Testing Agency has not released the NEET UG response sheet 2026 on the official website. Th official notice states, "The individual scanned OMR response sheets are not part of this stage, as OMR scanning is still in progress. Candidates will be given a separate opportunity to view their individual scanned OMR response sheets once scanning has been completed."

NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: Official release date declared? 

The National Testing Agency has not yet announced the NEET UG 2026 re-exam result release date . The unofficial sources claim that the NEET result will be out by July 20.

National Testing Agency
NEET UG Results
NEET UG 2026