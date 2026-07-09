NEET UG Result 2026 LIVE: When will NEET scorecard be out?

Step 1: Go to the official website of NEET UG at https://neet.nta.nic.in/

Step 2: Locate the NEET UG scorecard link 2026 on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link to land on the NEET result page

Step 4: Provide the login credentials such as NEET roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The NEET UG result 2026 will be displayed on the device screen

Step 7: Download the NEET UG result 2026 pdf

Step 8: Keep the hard copy of NEET UG scorecard 2026 for future reference