NEET-UG re-exam was "error-free and flawless", says NTA DG Abhishek Singh



"We were 100% sure that the papers were safe, everything was safe, secure, and we have complete control of the chain of custody. What these platforms were doing was that they were sending a fake perception of a leak, which adds to the mental stress and trauma of students because we are dealing with 17 and 18-year-olds, and if these rumours keep on floating, they keep on wondering what if something goes wrong again, and it is not fair to the young minds?", he said.

"Then, these platforms were also encouraging fraudsters to fool people with fake question papers and playing on the anxiety and the vulnerability of people that they will pay up small amounts to get a document which will have nothing to do with the question paper. It was required to ensure that the fake perception of a leak or a system failure in cybercrime, in which the fraudsters would scam people into losing money, that has to be prevented," he added.