NEET-UG re-exam candidates report challenging Physics paper

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The NEET-UG re-examination concluded on Sunday with students describing Physics emerging as the most challenging section while Biology was largely considered easy to moderate, and Chemistry ranged from manageable to difficult.

Students from Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, and Jammu and Kashmir said the overall paper was tougher than the earlier attempt, though experiences varied depending on subject strengths.

While some found the exam moderate and manageable, others said it tested time management and preparation levels, particularly in Physics.

Despite the differing views on difficulty, students said the examination arrangements were smooth at centres and shared cautious optimism about their performance.

Speaking to ANI, a student from Chennai said, "Biology was okay. Physics and Chemistry were tough. The first NEET examination was easy; this was tougher."