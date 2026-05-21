NEET UG re-exam: Social media platforms directed to curb misinformation

NEW DELHI: To check the growing spread of misinformation related to competitive examinations on social media, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday directed social media platforms to proactively identify and block misinformation networks ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination.

Investigations into the now-cancelled May 3 medical entrance exam revealed that unscrupulous elements had allegedly sold question papers and used clickbait campaigns on social media platforms to lure candidates.

For the second consecutive day, Pradhan chaired a high-level review meet in connection with the re-exam on June 21. On Wednesday, he interacted with central security and intelligence agencies as well as representatives of major social media platforms – Meta, Google & Telegram, said an official release from the Ministry.

“Serious concerns were raised by officials during the meet over the growing spread of misinformation related to competitive examinations, particularly through Telegram channels and anonymous online groups,” it said. Taking strong note of the issue, Pradhan ordered a focused crackdown on such networks, including proactive identification, blocking and takedown of channels spreading fake information, propaganda and panic before examinations. A special reference was made on the need to crackdown on fake Telegram channels.

Officials also noted that many such channels become highly active in the run-up to major examinations, circulating fake paper leak claims, clickbait content and unverified information that trigger panic, anxiety and confusion among students and parents. “Many such links redirect users to automated bots and fake groups designed to amplify misinformation,” they added.

He also directed the social media platforms to work in close coordination with the Education Ministry, NTA and law enforcement agencies to curb misinformation swiftly and protect the integrity of the examination system.

The Ministry also said that inputs shared by intelligence agencies revealed that multiple suspicious channels were being operated through a limited set of phone numbers, indicating coordinated and organised activity.

On the eve of the May 3 NEET-UG exam, the NTA said in a statement that it “had blocked more than 65 Telegram channels for circulating fake question papers and false rumours intended to mislead and defraud candidates. NTA has filed complaints with cyber-crime authorities and is taking strict action against those involved.”

The Minister also stressed upon the need for heightened vigilance and foolproof security arrangements to ensure a safe, secure and fair conduct of the examination.