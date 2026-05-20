NEET-UG re-exam: Dharmendra Pradhan holds high-level security meeting, orders crackdown on fake Telegram channels



The re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21. As a corrective measure, the Union Education Minister had earlier announced that NEET-UG will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year. NEET-UG 2026, conducted on May 3, was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 following allegations of a coordinated paper leak.

The exam, considered the country's largest undergraduate medical entrance test, was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, covering more than 5,400 centres and involving over 22 lakh candidates.