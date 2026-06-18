NEET-UG re-exam candidates to get free travel on DTC buses

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI): Candidates appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination in Delhi on June 21 will be allowed to travel free of cost on DTC and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) cluster buses, according to an official circular.
The facility has been introduced by the Delhi government to ensure smooth and hassle-free movement of candidates to and from examination centres and to prevent any inconvenience arising from transportation constraints, it said.
As per the circular issued on June 15, candidates appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination can avail free travel on all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses throughout the day on June 21 by producing a valid admit card.
The concession will be available for both onward and return journeys, it said.
The circular directed depot managers to ensure that drivers and conductors are adequately informed about the arrangement and that no eligible candidate is denied the benefit under any circumstances.
Regional managers have also been asked to sensitise checking staff and terminal supervisors regarding the directions and ensure that complaints or queries from candidates are addressed promptly, it read.
(PTI)
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