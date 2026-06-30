NEET-UG re-exam evaluation in final stages; results awaited

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the evaluation of answer sheets for the NEET-UG re-examination, with results expected to be declared soon, official sources said on Tuesday.



More than 10,000 objections have been received on the provisional answer key, with each challenge being examined thoroughly, sources added.

On June 21, the high-stakes re-examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 concluded across the country and 14 destinations abroad.



The re-examination was necessitated following the alleged paper leak case, which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The agency has made several arrests in connection with the case.