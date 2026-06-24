NEET-UG paper leak case: Rouse Avenue Court extends custody of Kulkarni, Motegaonkar till July 8



Yadav has been arrested in the NEET UG Paper leak case and is in judicial custody. He sought 15 days' interim bail to appear in the NEET UG Exam and to attend his sister's wedding.

Vacation Judge Vishal Gogne allowed the application, directing the jail authorities to take Yash Yadav for the NEET Examination in custody on June 21.

"It is observed that while the applicant does face grave allegations of wrongful dissemination and trading of the confidential questions of the very examination in which he now seeks to appear, his rights as a student cannot be defeated by turning bail into punishment by denial of the opportunity to appear in the examination," vacation judge Vishal Gogne said.