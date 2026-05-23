NEET-UG paper leak case: Maharashtra school suspends arrested teacher, vows support to CBI probe



Speaking to ANI, Dr Satish Gawli said, "As soon as we came to know that Manisha Havaldar, who works in our school, was arrested for the NEET exam... We immediately suspended her and appointed an inquiry committee. We absolutely do not support this; we are determined to take action because this is tampering with the children's future."

Emphasising that the school has maintained an unblemished record until now, Dr Gawli added, "No such incident has occurred in our school or college before, and there was no such teacher either. But when we heard about this Havaldar Madam, that she had done such a thing, we felt it was a huge tragedy."

