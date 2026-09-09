NEET-UG leak case: Defence disputes Kulkarni’s status as public servant

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday heard the arguments on the point of charge by the counsel for Prahalad Kulkarni, Manisha Mandhare, Tejas Harshad kumar Shah, Yash Yadav, Dhanjay Lokhande and Shubham Khairnar.



During the arguments, counsel for Prahlad Vithalrao Kulkarni argued that Kulkarni is not a public servant as alleged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). To declare a person a public servant, it should be notified as per the provisions of law. Advocate Vikram Singh argued for Dhananjay Lokhande.



Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta heard arguments on charge on behalf of the accused on Tuesday. Counsel for Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal will argue on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the CBI has already argued on the point of charge on Monday.