NEET UG Paper leak: Two accused withdraw bail applications

New Delhi: NEET UG Paper leak case accused Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal on Wednesday withdrew their bail pleas from the Rouse Avenue court in view of ongoing further investigation. Recently, the court had allowed the CBI's application seeking further investigation.



Special Judge (Fast Track Court) Ajay Gupta allowed the bail pleas of Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal after hearing the submissions of their counsel, who sought to withdraw.



Advocate A P Singh, counsel for the accused persons, submitted that he wishes to withdraw the present application as further investigation is pending.



He further submitted that liberty to file a fresh application may be granted as and when further investigation is complete and supplementary charge-sheet is filed.

" Keeping in view of the submissions made by the Counsel for the accused persons, the present application filed on behalf of both the accused persons seeking regular bail is hereby dismissed as withdrawn," Special Judge Ajay Gupta ordered on August 19.