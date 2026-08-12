NEET UG paper leak: CBI seeks permission for further investigation

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday took cognisance of the CBI charge sheet filed against 13 accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case and listed the matter for Thursday for arguments on framing of charges.



Special Judge (Fast Track Court) Ajay Gupta took cognisance of the charge sheet, which runs into around 20,000 pages. The CBI has also moved an application seeking permission for further investigation in the case.



The court has sought responses from the accused persons on the CBI's application for further investigation and will hear the matter on Thursday.

The 13 accused persons, Manish Mandhare, Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, Manisha Waghmare, Prahlad Vitthal Rao Kulkarni, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Dr Manoj Shirure, Tejas Harshad Kumar Shah, Dhananjay Lokhande, Shubham Khairnar, Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal were produced before the court through video conferencing from Tihar Jail.