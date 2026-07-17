Court calls for CBI's reply on bail requests of Dinesh, Vikas Biwal

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court sought a reply from the CBI on the bail plea of Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal. The court has listed the matter for reply and arguements on the bail plea on July 23. They have been arrested in the NEET UG Paper leak case.



Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta issued a notice to the CBI and sought a reply.

Advocate A P Singh appeared for the accused persons. Senior Public Prosecutor Neetu Singh accepted notice and sought time to file a reply.

Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal are among 13 accused arrested by the CBI for the alleged offence of leaking the NEET UG Paper before the scheduled exam date. All the accused persons are in judicial custody till July 24.



An FIR was registered on May 12, on the Complaint filed by a government official under sections of the BNS, Prevention of Corruption Act, offences of using unfair means in exams, etc.