NEET paper leak accused denied polygraph, brain-mapping tests

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday rejected the plea of three accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case seeking directions for conducting polygraph, brain-mapping and lie detector tests on them.



Special Judge (Fast Track Court) Ajay Gupta dismissed the application filed by Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal. The accused had sought the tests, arguing that they would assist in a fair and transparent investigation. Their counsel, advocate A P Singh, submitted that a fair investigation and fair trial are rights guaranteed to the accused under Article 21 of the Constitution.



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), however, opposed the application. Senior Public Prosecutor V K Pathak argued that the application was not maintainable and sought costs against the accused, pointing out that the government had already established a special fast-track court to deal with the case.