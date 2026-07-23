NEET paper leak case: Court allows CBI to collect additional handwriting samples from accused

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take further handwriting specimens of Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar. She has been arrested in connection with the NEET UG Paper leak case.

It is alleged that Manish shared her handwritten Physics question with another accused, Manisha Mandhare. CBI recovered the images of handwritten questions from the Mobile phone of Mandhare.

A protest is ongoing at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the NEET UG Paper leak.

Special CBI judge Ajay Gupta allowed the application moved by the CBI.

The court allowed the application after considering the submissions of the CBI that the documents which are to be compared by the Forensic Lab are bulky and also that the Govt. Examiner of Questioned Documents (GEQD) has indicated insufficiency of the specimen handwriting, signatures already obtained; therefore, the further permission sought by CBI is hereby allowed.