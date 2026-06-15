CBI secures custodial interrogation of three accused in NEET-UG case

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court allowed an application of the CBI seeking permission to examine accused Manisha Waghmare, Shubham Khairnar and Dhananjay Lokhande in jail on June 17 till June 19 in connection with the alleged NEET-UG Paper leak case.



Vacation Judge Surendra Mohit Singh allowed the application and granted permission to interrogate Manisha Waghmare, Dhanajay Lokhande and Shuabham Khairnar for one hour.



Meanwhile, the court extended Judicial custody of Accused Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Dhananjay Lokhande, Shubham Khairnar, Dr. Manoj Shirure, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Manisha Waghmare, and Manisa Hawaldar till June 29.