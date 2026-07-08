NEET UG paper leak case: Court extends Judicial custody of Kulkarni, Motegaonkar till July 11



The court had allowed Yash Yadav to appear in the rescheduled NEET UG EXAM on June 21 and to attend his sister's wedding in custody on June 22.

Earlier, the court had rejected the regular bail plea of Manisha Waghmare.

An FIR was registered on May 12, 2026, on the Complaint filed by a government official under sections of BNS, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and offences of using unfair means in exams, etc.

It is alleged by the CBI that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar to obtain the NEET question for Vikas Biwal. Question papers have been recovered from the mobile phone of Mangilal Biwal.